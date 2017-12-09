Three Illinois teens shot after high school basketball game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WKOW) -- Three people were hurt in a shooting after a high school basketball game.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Friday, police say a 15-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old were shot outside Central High School in Champaign, Illinois. All three are girls and expected to recover.

Police are also investigating another shooting nearby at about the same time. A 25-year-old was shot in his car. He is expected to survive too.

Police do not know if the two shootings are related. No one has been arrested.