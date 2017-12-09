Lights out! 3s carry Marquette to 82-63 win over Wisconsin

Junior Sophia Shaver recorded a goal and two assists while sophomore Kristen Campbell earned her second-straight shutout to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 24 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Markus Howard added 23 points, and Marquette defeated in-state rival Wisconsin 82-63 on Saturday.More >>
The No. 4 University of Notre Dame men's hockey team scored three goals in the final 13 minutes of the game to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 3-2 Friday night at the Kohl Center, and win their 12th straight game.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:38, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 109-102 win over the last-place Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.More >>
Junior forward Sam Cogan and sophomore goaltender Kristen Campbell led the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 1-0 road victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.More >>
Four members of the sixth-ranked and Orange Bowl-bound Wisconsin football team were named Thursday to the prestigious Walter Camp All-America team.More >>
Rebecca and Matt Hamilton have a sibling rivalry and competitiveness with each other, but they also have a chance to compete with each other in the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.More >>
Badger wide receiver George Rushing announced his intent to transfer from the University of Wisconsin-Madison after graduation.More >>
