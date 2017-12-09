Wisconsin man fleeing police crashed while checking phone

Three people were hurt in a shooting after a high school basketball game.More >>
Three people were hurt in a shooting after a high school basketball game.More >>
A Madison woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant is headed to prison.More >>
A Madison woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant is headed to prison.More >>
Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions.More >>
Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions.More >>
Scammers are trying to access your Amazon account using a fake email from the company.More >>
Scammers are trying to access your Amazon account using a fake email from the company.More >>
Light snow is beginning to overspread southern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast.More >>
Light snow is beginning to overspread southern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast.More >>
The snow is arriving a little later than expected, but the city of Madison wants to be ready when it does.More >>
The snow is arriving a little later than expected, but the city of Madison wants to be ready when it does.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old man reported that someone got into his car Thursday and stole his 9 mm handgun.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 23-year-old man reported that someone got into his car Thursday and stole his 9 mm handgun.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison.More >>
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, while in Switzerland, spoke passionately about what it means to compete for the US ski team.More >>
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, while in Switzerland, spoke passionately about what it means to compete for the US ski team.More >>
NEW YORK (ABC) -- During an appearance Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Beverly Nelson, who has accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of groping her when she was 16, said even though she added notes to a yearbook, the signature is Moore's.More >>
NEW YORK (ABC) -- During an appearance Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America," Beverly Nelson, who has accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of groping her when she was 16, said even though she added notes to a yearbook, the signature is Moore's.More >>
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater Police Department responded about 10:45 a.m. to a concern at the Whitewater Middle School regarding a written bomb threat.More >>
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater Police Department responded about 10:45 a.m. to a concern at the Whitewater Middle School regarding a written bomb threat.More >>
Curtis Langlois was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the shooting death of Kendrith Young.More >>
Curtis Langlois was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in the shooting death of Kendrith Young.More >>
Mom Molly LaRue still can't believe her girls were hurt by something they use all the time.More >>
Mom Molly LaRue still can't believe her girls were hurt by something they use all the time.More >>