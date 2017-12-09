Donny Osmond turns 60 today

MADISON (WKOW) -- Though he's more recently been known as a TV personality, Donny Osmond, who was born today in 1957, first grew to popularity as a singer and a teen idol.

In the mid 1960s, he and four brothers gained fame as: "The Osmonds." He gained even more popularity as a solo act in the early 1970s with such wholesome hits as "Go Away Little Girl" and "Puppy Love".

His biography on Wikipedia stresses his more than 40-year association with his younger sister Marie as part of the duo Donny & Marie. Their successful variety show aired on ABC from 1976-1979. They also did a talk show and have additionally headlined in Las Vegas over the past ten years.

Osmond starred in several productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the 1990s in Toronto and in Chicago. Wikipedia also reports that Creator Andrew Lloyd Webber chose him for the 1999 film version.

In 2009, Osmond won the ninth season of Dancing with the Stars.

Billboard Magazine reports Osmond's 60th album, The Soundtrack of My Life, was released two years ago. Included in the collection of cover songs is a track of "My Cherie Amour," with Stevie Wonder playing harmonica.