Runners come out for 4th Annual Ugly Sweater Run, Walk & Roll

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Elves, reindeer, and people who wanted to show off their holiday best came out to support a good cause Saturday.

The Ugly Sweater Run, Walk & Roll raises money to support people in the Janesville area with disabilities.

All of the proceeds support programs and services in Rock County.

"We're raising funds so we can have the latest and greatest equipment and facilities to meet their needs to really help them again, gain as much independence as possible," said Nate Hundt, Riverfront-Janesville's Marketing and Communication Director.

This was the 4th Ugly Sweater Run, Walk & Roll. The event offers something for everyone, including a 5k race, and 2-mile walk or run.

Organizers say more than 60 people participated this year.