Wisconsin utility crews heading to St. Croix to bring back power.

BELOIT (WKOW) - Wisconsin utility linemen are heading to the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix to bring back power after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the area.

According to Steve Hedden with the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW), more than half of St. Croix is still living without electricity. Last week, the U.S. Virgin Islands Water & Power Authority called energy agencies across the country desperate for help to get power back on the island. Wisconsin utility workers answered the plea with 11 men and five trucks.

"They're really trying to make a push to try to get everybody back with power in the next couple of months," explains Hedden.

The Wisconsin crew will drive their utility trucks to Jacksonville, FL where they will then board a boat to St. Croix.

The crew is scheduled to work 12 to 14 hour days for the next 30 days.

"All of the crew members headed to the US Virgin Islands are doing so voluntarily and at a time of year most people don't want to be away from their families." said Hedden.

He added, "The way that mutual aid works is you go help others when they're in need, and then when you're in need, they come and help you. It's a two way street. This time, we're going in their direction."

The Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW) is comprised of 81 cities and villages that operate their own electric utility.