Women's College Hockey: Badgers close out 2017 with sweep over St. Cloud State

Junior Sophia Shaver recorded a goal and two assists while sophomore Kristen Campbell earned her second-straight shutout to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Presley Norby got the Badgers (21-1-0, 12-0-0-0 WCHA) on the board against the Huskies (3-14-2, 1-11-2-0 WCHA) five minutes into the first period, scoring from the top of the right faceoff circle off assists from Lauren Williams and Shaver. It marked Norby’s seventh goal of the year.

Midway through the second, senior Claudia Kepler doubled the lead after Mikaela Gardner found the UW co-captain open in the slot. Kepler paces UW with 11 goals on the season.

Shaver wrapped up the scoring for UW with her own goal with five minutes left in the third to put the game out of reach for St. Cloud State. Maddie Rowe and Gardner picked up assists on Shaver’s third-period strike.

Campbell once again was stellar in the UW net, earning 16 saves en route to claiming her WCHA-leading sixth shutout of the year.

Wisconsin heads into its holiday break with a 21-1-0 record and will resume action on Jan. 13-14 with a home series against Minnesota State.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)