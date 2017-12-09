Protesters rally against GOP tax bill at Library Mall on UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) --- Several dozen protesters descended on Library Mall on UW-Madison's campus Saturday hoping to put pressure on lawmakers in Washington to rethink the GOP tax bill.

“So we want to make sure that the government knows that most people are not going to benefit from this. And they're mad about it. And they're going to let you know,” said Linda Kessel with Indivisible Madison, and one of the organizers of the protest.

Organizers said the legislation is nothing more than a handout for big business and the wealthy, while hurting the working class and the poor.

“Because my family is affected by it. My parents who rely on medicare to survive and other entitlement programs, as they call them,” said Ken Love with the International Socialist Organization.

“The majority of people, 98%, are not going to benefit from this. I care because people are going to loss their healthcare because the deficit is going to increase. Because it requires automatic cuts to medicare,” Kessel said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan released a statement shortly after the bill passed the senate.

“I commend my Senate colleagues for this historic action. For the first time since 1986, both the House and the Senate have passed a major overhaul of our nation’s tax code. Now we will move quickly to a conference committee so we can get a final bill to President Trump’s desk. The hardworking people of this country are counting on us to deliver real relief. That means more jobs, faster economic growth, bigger paychecks, and a tax cut for Americans from all walks of life. These opportunities only come around once in a generation, and now it is time for us to seize this moment.”

“It's in conference committee. It seems that there are some doubts among particularly senators. So it is not a done deal yet,” Kessel said.

Republican lawmakers say the house will not vote next week on a final agreement to rewrite the tax code. Lawmakers are still working on a compromise plan they can send to President Trump to sign into law.