Janesville Police investigate homicide

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 43-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Janesville Saturday, police say.

According to a news release, Janesville officers were called to a home on S. River St. between Jefferson St. and Scott St. just before 4:45 p.m. After investigating, they say the woman's death is suspicious, and they are treating it as a homicide.

Police do not think the public is in danger. They did not give any information on a suspect and said they couldn't comment more on the investigation.

More information is expected in a news conference Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 a.m.