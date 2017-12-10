Beloit man arrested for robbery in Janesville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit man arrested for robbery in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man was arrested after stealing a wallet from a victim in a stopped car in Janesville.

33-year-old Jermone D. Stewart was taken into custody following a robbery early Sunday morning.

At 1:13 a.m. Janesville Police officers were sent to a report of a robbery at the intersection of N. Parker Dr. and E. Milwaukee St.

The victim reported being stopped at a light when the Stewart came up to the vehicle. He then reached into the victim's vehicle and grabbed a wallet off of their lap. He then ran away.

After the victim provided a description of the suspect, officers and a K9 began tracking.

Stewart was located nearby and consented to a search, where officers found property belonging to the victim. More items were also found in the area.

He was taken to Rock County Jail where he will be held for his initial court appearance.

