50th Anniversary of Otis Redding's death, crash in Lake Monona

MADISON (WKOW) -- Musical historians say the story of soul music legend Otis Redding is a tragic one.

Ironically, Redding didn't reach the height of his fame until after his death in a small plane crash outside of Madison, 50 years ago today.

Archival information says it's unclear what went wrong during the flight that crashed in Lake Monona, but just days afterward, Redding would receive his first and only number one Billboard single, (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.

Today, a plaque sits atop the rooftop garden at Monona Terrace with benches forming a semi-circle around it with the area in clear view of the lake where Redding died. The plaque was placed there placed there by the Otis Redding Memorial Fund in 1997, on the 30th anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, management of Monona Terrace piped out Redding's music at the site for those who wanted to remember the singer and songwriter.

According to Wikipedia, Redding received many posthumous accolades, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay," "Respect" and "Try a Little Tenderness" are among his best-known songs.