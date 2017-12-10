Platteville man dies after going off the road, being thrown from truck

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Platteville man has become Grant County's eighth traffic death of the year after he was thrown from a pickup truck early Sunday morning.

According to Grant County Sheriff's officials, the truck was headed south on Highway D in Platteville around 3:45 a.m. when it went off the road, hit an embankment and went through a fence. The truck flew into the air and landed on its side.



Authorities say Justin Brogley, 18, was thrown from the vehicle because he was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the site of the crash.



