Platteville man dies after going off the road, being thrown from - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Platteville man dies after going off the road, being thrown from truck

Posted: Updated:

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- A Platteville man has become Grant County's eighth traffic death of the year after he was thrown from a pickup truck early Sunday morning. 

According to Grant County Sheriff's officials, the truck was headed south on Highway D in Platteville around 3:45 a.m. when it went off the road, hit an embankment and went through a fence. The truck flew into the air and landed on its side.

Authorities say Justin Brogley, 18, was thrown from the vehicle because he was not wearing a seatbelt. He died at the site of the crash.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.