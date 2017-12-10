Dane County highway closed 4 hours Saturday after milk tanker rolls over

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A driver who lost control of a vehicle ended up hitting a tanker truck in Dane County Saturday afternoon.



Dane County sheriff's officials say a Verona teenager was headed north on Highway JG in the town of Perry around 2:30 p.m. when she went into the gravel shoulder, lost control and overcorrected. The car went into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a milk truck, which went off the road and rolled over. That led to a more than four-hour closure of the highway.

The 40-year-old Verona man driving the truck had some cuts on his face and the 16-year-old girl driving the car was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to officials.



Authorities say the teenage driver will be cited for several traffic violations and a passenger faces an underage alcohol ticket. The milk in the tanker ended up being transferred onto another truck to be thrown away.