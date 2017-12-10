Packers rally to stun winless Browns 27-21 in overtime

A fast start helped the Wisconsin women's basketball team to a dominated performance against Savannah State. The Badgers won 82-24, Sunday evening at the Kohl Center.More >>
We may not have much snow yet, but the weather is great to get out for other kinds of holiday fun.More >>
Junior Sophia Shaver recorded a goal and two assists while sophomore Kristen Campbell earned her second-straight shutout to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 24 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Markus Howard added 23 points, and Marquette defeated in-state rival Wisconsin 82-63 on Saturday.More >>
The No. 4 University of Notre Dame men's hockey team scored three goals in the final 13 minutes of the game to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 3-2 Friday night at the Kohl Center, and win their 12th straight game.More >>
