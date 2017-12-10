Edgewater kicks off skating season with the Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON (WKOW) -- We may not have much snow yet, but the weather is great to get out for other kinds of holiday fun.

The Edgewater's ice rink in Madison kicked off its winter season Sunday with a special event. The hotel invited the Wisconsin Men's Hockey team to come out and skate with the community.

"It's a little cold, to be honest, but to see all the happiness and the kids' faces is cool and to meet them and talk to them," said Cameron Hughes, the team's senior captain.

This is the fourth year Edgewater has teamed up with the Badgers for the event. Players also gave out autographs and took photos with fans.