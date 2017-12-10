Edgewater kicks off skating season with the Wisconsin Badgers

Police have take two people into custody in the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman was found dead Saturday.More >>
A Platteville man has become Grant County's eighth traffic death of the year after he was thrown from a pickup truck early Sunday morning.More >>
Outrage is brewing over a pair of stickers on a cooler at a Milwaukee construction site.More >>
A Madison woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant is headed to prison.More >>
Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime as the Packers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-21 win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who remain winless.More >>
A fast start helped the Wisconsin women's basketball team to a dominated performance against Savannah State. The Badgers won 82-24, Sunday evening at the Kohl Center.More >>
We may not have much snow yet, but the weather is great to get out for other kinds of holiday fun.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 117-100 on Saturday night for their third consecutive victory.More >>
Junior Sophia Shaver recorded a goal and two assists while sophomore Kristen Campbell earned her second-straight shutout to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 24 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, Markus Howard added 23 points, and Marquette defeated in-state rival Wisconsin 82-63 on Saturday.More >>
The No. 4 University of Notre Dame men's hockey team scored three goals in the final 13 minutes of the game to beat No. 12 Wisconsin 3-2 Friday night at the Kohl Center, and win their 12th straight game.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 12 of his 31 points in the final 4:38, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 109-102 win over the last-place Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.More >>
Junior forward Sam Cogan and sophomore goaltender Kristen Campbell led the top-ranked Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 1-0 road victory over St. Cloud State on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.More >>
Four members of the sixth-ranked and Orange Bowl-bound Wisconsin football team were named Thursday to the prestigious Walter Camp All-America team.More >>
A driver who lost control of a vehicle ended up hitting a tanker truck in Dane County Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Beloit man was arrested after stealing a wallet from a victim in a stopped car in JanesvilleMore >>
The humble carriage house is more popular than ever, as homeowners find new ways to use them.More >>
Several dozen protesters descended on Library Mall on UW-Madison's campus Saturday hoping to put pressure on lawmakers in Washington to rethink the GOP tax bill.More >>
A Madison woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant is headed to prison.More >>
Wisconsin utility linemen are heading to the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix to bring back power after Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the area.More >>
Elves, reindeer, and people who wanted to show off their holiday best came out to support a good cause Saturday.More >>
Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions.More >>
