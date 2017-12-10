VFW Post collects Toys For Tots donations - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

VFW Post collects Toys For Tots donations

MADISON (WKOW) -- Keeping with local tradition, the VFW post on Cottage Grove Rd. held it's annual Toys For Tots drive today.

The VFW Post started it's tradition in 1947, and has collected toys every year since.

Today, they collected 16 boxes of toys -- including six bicycles. They also raised more than $4,500 through donations and raffles.

If you missed today's event at the VFW Post -- there's still time to donate. ABC 27 is accepting donations for Toys For Tots through Monday. Click HERE for more information.

