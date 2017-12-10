Badgers 82-24 win over Savannah State

Jumping out to a 9-0 lead, the Wisconsin women's basketball team never looked back as it dominated Savannah State, 82-24, Sunday evening at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers (7-4) shot 47.4 percent (18-38) from the field in the first half to lead 41-10 at the half. Wisconsin wasn’t shy on the boards either, out-muscling the Tigers 29-14 in the half.

SSU didn’t score a field goal for the last 7:46 of the second quarter and Wisconsin’s defense didn’t allow a field goal for the first 5:57 of the third quarter, nearly 14 minutes with a field goal for the Tigers.

UW held the Tigers (2-5) scoreless for the first 6:18 of the half, going on a 15-0 run to lead 56-10.

Wisconsin finished the game making 47.9 percent (34-of-71) from the field and holding Savannah State to the fewest points in school history. The Tigers shot just 12.3 percent (7-of-57) from field goal range, the lowest ever by a Badger opponent.

Junior Marsha Howard led Wisconsin with her third double-double on the year, recording 20 points (10-of-14) and 10 rebounds. The forward aided the Badgers to a season-high 58 rebounds as six UW players had five-or-more boards.

Sophomore Suzanne Gilreath provided 12 points, shooting 4-of-12 from 3-point range, while tying her career high with three assists off the bench.

Senior Cayla McMorris added 11 points and six rebounds.

Wisconsin tied its season high with 22 assists as Kendra Van Leeuwen led all players with six dimes. The Tigers dished off just two assists, a school record for fewest assists by an opponent.

The Badgers wrap up the non-conference season on Thursday for a 7 p.m., in-state clash with the Milwaukee Panthers at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin opens Big Ten Conference play on Dec. 28 with a home game against Iowa.

