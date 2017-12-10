Woman reacts to the death of Janesville woman who's body is found in her home

Police have take two people into custody in the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman was found dead Saturday.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman. The body of the woman was found Saturday afternoon in her home on S. River Street.

“I don't know who would want to hurt her, I can't even imagine,” said Gracie Villaneuva, reacting when police told her about the death of her friend. “And it was shocking because she had no enemies that I can think of.”

Villaneuva said she saw her friend just a few days ago and had plans to talk again next week.

“Just this past Thursday night. Like possibly the day before this happened,” she said. “And we were just going through pictures and making plans for a Christmas party we have planned on this coming Tuesday.”

A neighbor who lives a few doors down says his kids would spend time at the victim's house. She even gave them gifts.

“I would always go there and she would let us have some of the stuff that's growing over there,” said 9-year-old Keegan Mayo. “We'd played with her dog name Ray. I feel sad for them because they're nice people. They're always nice to us,” he said.

As police continue their investigation, Villaneuva is left wondering how something like this could have happened.

“I’m just saddened by all this. I wish I could get some answers because I don't even know what to think right now.”

The name of the victim and the two people arrested have not been released. Police said an autopsy on the victim is ongoing at this time.

Janesville Police have scheduled a press conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. where they will provide more information.