Joe Biden visits Madison on book tour

MADISON (WKOW) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped by Madison on Sunday.

His stop at the Orpheum Theater was part of a national tour promoting his book. Biden wrote "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" about what it was like to care for his son, and then mourn his death.

Beau Biden, an Iraq War Veteran and Former Attorney General of the State of Delaware died of a brain tumor in 2015.