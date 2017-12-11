Crews respond to barn fire in Jefferson County overnight

TOWN OF OAKLAND (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a fire between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson.

The Cambridge Fire Department says the call came to them at 12:36 a.m. Monday. Firefighters responded to two barns on fire on Mullen Lane. That's a short road off S. Oakland Road between U.S. 12 and County C in the Town of Oakland.

Cambridge firefighters requested mutual aid from fire departments in Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills and Edgerton.

The Cambridge Fire Department says no people were hurt in the fire. There were reports some animals may have been in the barn, but the department wasn't sure if they got out. There was hay in both barns.

As of 3:20 a.m, crews are still out there battling the fire.