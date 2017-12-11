EAA Holiday gift ideas for aviation enthusiasts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Do you have an aviation enthusiast on your holiday shopping list? Do you need help finding the perfect gift?

On Monday, Dick Knapinski from EAA stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share unique holiday gift ideas you can get from the comfort of your couch.

Knapinski says in his experience, the best gifts are ones that cannot be wrapped.

A trip to the EAA Aviation Museum, just about a 1.5-hour drive away in Oshkosh, is a very unique gift idea for any aviation, adventure or history enthusiast on your gift list. They have world class displays, which include galleries the span two levels and multiple hangars.

The museum includes more than 200 historic aircraft, ranging from exact replicas of some of the first planes to fly (Wright Brothers) to a Spirit of St. Louis replica to SpaceShipOne.

For the adventurous person on your list, they offer rides in an open-cockpit biplane – 1929 Travel Air E-4000 running May through October.

