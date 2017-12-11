BREAKING: 4 hurt in NYC explosion; suspect in custody

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Four people were hurt during an explosion in New York City Monday morning.

The New York Fire Department says that includes the man who was wearing the homemade device. Police say he attempted to set it off at the Port Authority near Times Square, but it either malfunctioned or didn't go off as planned.

The suspect is in custody. He and three other people were hurt, but none of their injuries are life-threatening.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- One person has been arrested in connection with the bomb explosion Monday morning in New York City.

"One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time," the New York Police Department posted on Twitter.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #Port Authority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

************

UPDATE (AP) -- A pipe bomb that was strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near the Times Square area of Manhattan on Monday, injuring the suspect and another person on the platform at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

The person on the platform was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another person on the platform sustained non-life-threatening injuries

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident.

The explosion, which happened around 7:30 a.m., triggered a massive emergency response by New York police and fire both above and below ground, tangling subway and bus service at the nearby Port Authority bus terminal.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

Video from above the “Crossroads of the World” showed lines of police and emergency vehicles, their lights flashing, lining the streets and no other vehicle traffic moving.

Everything around the Port Authority in the 42nd Street area was shut down — a surreal scene of still at what would ordinarily be a bustling rush hour.

The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square, centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority were diverting to other locations following the explosion.

NJ Transit says buses are taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, they can take trains or PATH into the city.

Trains, PATH, light rail and ferries are honoring bus tickets into New York.

*****************

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police sources tell ABC News a pipe bomb was possibly detonated in a passageway below ground at the Port Authority.

One person is in custody and there are a few injuries, police say.

The Port Authority is a transportation hub where buses and trains operate.

********

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- New York City police officers are responding to reports of an explosion.

Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of the Port Authority Bus Terminal to investigate.

On Twitter, the NYPD sent out this message:

"The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available."