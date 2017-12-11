UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-94 eastbound near Johnson Creek - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-94 eastbound near Johnson Creek

UPDATE -- All lanes of I-94 eastbound are back open near Johnson Creek. The backup began about 7 a.m. at County Highway N, which is just east Johnson Creek.

The lanes reopened around 8:00 a.m.

UPDATE -- One lane of I-94 eastbound is back open near Johnson Creek. The backup begins at County Highway N, which is just east Johnson Creek.

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes of I-94 near County N are blocked for a traffic crash.

The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Monday near Johnson Creek. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News two vehicles were involved, a semi and a van. The van may have rolled over.

The Wisconsin State Patrol isn't sure if anyone was injured, but EMS crews are on the scene.

Both eastbound lanes of I-94 in that area are blocked as of 7:25 a.m.

