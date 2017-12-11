UPDATE: Police identify two arrested in connection with Janesvil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

news alert

UPDATE: Police identify two arrested in connection with Janesville homicide

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) – Janesville  police have arrested two people in the weekend  homicide of a Janesville woman.

The suspects are identified as Julian D. Collazo, 21, and Nicole R. Kazar, 23, who were arrested over the weekend in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Police are still  piecing together the details of what happened, but they believe Collazo and the victim, Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, knew each other.

Collazo is not cooperating with  the investigation, and denies being  involved, police say.

Kazar, however, is cooperating with the investigation but told investigators that she was not at the home at the time of the  killing

The victim had in excess of 30 stab wounds, police revealed during a Monday morning news conference.

*************************

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner has released the name of the homicide victim in Janesville.

She was Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, of Janesville. The medical examiner says she died of "homicidal sharp force injuries." Usually that indicates a stabbing. Additional tests are still being done.

Scaccia-Lubeck was found dead in a home in the 400 block of South River Saturday. Two people were taken into custody, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

Police expect to release more details at a news conference Monday at 11:00 a.m.

Related Stories:

Two arrested in Janesville homicide

Friend reacts to woman's killing in Janesville 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.