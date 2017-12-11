UPDATE: Police identify two arrested in connection with Janesville homicide

Police have take two people into custody in the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman was found dead Saturday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman. The body of the woman was found Saturday afternoon in her home on S. River Street.

Woman reacts to the death of Janesville woman who's body is found in her home

MADISON (WKOW) – Janesville police have arrested two people in the weekend homicide of a Janesville woman.

The suspects are identified as Julian D. Collazo, 21, and Nicole R. Kazar, 23, who were arrested over the weekend in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Police are still piecing together the details of what happened, but they believe Collazo and the victim, Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, knew each other.

Collazo is not cooperating with the investigation, and denies being involved, police say.

Kazar, however, is cooperating with the investigation but told investigators that she was not at the home at the time of the killing

The victim had in excess of 30 stab wounds, police revealed during a Monday morning news conference.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner has released the name of the homicide victim in Janesville.

She was Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, 43, of Janesville. The medical examiner says she died of "homicidal sharp force injuries." Usually that indicates a stabbing. Additional tests are still being done.

Scaccia-Lubeck was found dead in a home in the 400 block of South River Saturday. Two people were taken into custody, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman.

Police expect to release more details at a news conference Monday at 11:00 a.m.

