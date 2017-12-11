Vehicle rams into doors of Sector67 in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run crash overnight where a vehicle ran into a business.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Crews were called to Sector67 in the 2100 block of Winnebago Street. The vehicle reportedly hit the front doors of the business several times before driving away.

There were two people working inside, but neither was hurt.

Firefighters say the double glass doors had minor damage and still work. The building didn't have any structural damage and is considered safe.

Madison police are investigating the crash.