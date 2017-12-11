Celebrate the ‘Sea’son with holiday dishes and cocktails - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Celebrate the ‘Sea’son with holiday dishes and cocktails

MADISON (WKOW) -- The holiday ‘sea’son is a busy time with entertaining guests, preparing meals and picking up gifts for everyone on your list.

On Thursday, Chef Rod Ladson with Bonefish Grill Madison stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show our viewers how to prepare a unique and indulgent fish dish you can easily make at home. 

Chef Ladson whipped up fresh Norwegian Salmon, topped with jumbo lump crab, sautéed spinach and lime tomato garlic sauce.  But what meal is complete without the perfect holiday cocktail? A seasonal favorite at Bonefish is the Winter White Cosmo.  The recipe is attached below.

Winter White Cosmo

                                                                           Ingredients:                                                       Volume:

                                                                           Your Favorite Vodka                                             2 oz.

                                                                           Cointreau                                                             .25 oz.

                                                                           Fresh Lime Juice/Simple Syrup Mixture              .50 oz.

                                                                           White Cranberry Juice                                         1.5 oz.

                                                                           Cranberries (floating as garnish)                          3 to 4 cranberries

Procedure:

Combine ingredients over ice in shaker tin.  Shake & strain into chilled martini glass.  For a festive touch garnish with 3-4 floating cranberries.

Secrets to Shake it up

  • Make your own cranberry vodka infusion, by placing cranberries in your favorite vodka and allow it to infuse for 48- 72 hours.
  • For a stronger Cosmo flavor, substitute your favorite Citron flavored vodka.
  • For a fun twist and a little bit sweeter flavor use St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur in place of the Cointreau.
  • Increase the volume of all ingredients by 10 and serve punch style. Freeze cranberries in a block of ice so not only does it keep the punch chilled but also looks fun and festive for your holiday party!

