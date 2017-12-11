Second round of snowfall expected late morning in Dane County

The Rock County Medical Examiner has released the name of the homicide victim in Janesville.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman. The body of the woman was found Saturday afternoon in her home on S. River Street.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a fire between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson.More >>
Reports of an explosion in NYC.More >>
Police have take two people into custody in the death of a 43-year-old Janesville woman was found dead Saturday.More >>
Keeping with local tradition, the VFW post on Cottage Grove Rd. held it's annual Toys For Tots drive today.More >>
We may not have much snow yet, but the weather is great to get out for other kinds of holiday fun.More >>
An employee at a Goodwill store in Appleton found some historic documents in a simple three-ring binder.More >>
A driver who lost control of a vehicle ended up hitting a tanker truck in Dane County Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Platteville man has become Grant County's eighth traffic death of the year after he was thrown from a pickup truck early Sunday morning.More >>
The story of soul music legend Otis Redding is a tragic one as he didn't reach the height of his fame until after his death in plane crash outside of Madison, 50 years ago today.More >>
A Beloit man was arrested after stealing a wallet from a victim in a stopped car in JanesvilleMore >>
The humble carriage house is more popular than ever, as homeowners find new ways to use them.More >>
Several dozen protesters descended on Library Mall on UW-Madison's campus Saturday hoping to put pressure on lawmakers in Washington to rethink the GOP tax bill.More >>
A Madison woman accused of robbing three banks while she was more than eight months pregnant is headed to prison.More >>
