Second round of snowfall expected late morning in Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fast-moving system will likely drop a quick 1-2 inches of snow from Dane County on eastward.

This will occur from late morning into the afternoon. Isolated three-inch amounts are possible, mainly east of Madison.

Road conditions are likely to become snow-covered and slippery. Reduced visibility is also likely with the more intense snow showers.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth counties.