Badgers announce freshman Kobe King is out for season with injury

MADISON (WKOW) -

A tough season just got even tougher for the Wisconsin men's basketball team. Badgers freshman guard Kobe King suffered an injury to his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, the UW Sports Medicine Staff announced.

King, who appeared in each of the first 10 games this season, will be eligible to apply for a medical hardship waiver after the season. If granted, the La Crosse native will return as a redshirt freshman for the 2018-19 season.

King was averaging 19.0 minutes and 5.2 points per game, including a career-high 10 points (2-5 3FGs) against Ohio State on Dec. 2.

The (4-7) Badgers host Western Kentucky on Wednesday at 7p.m. at the Kohl Center.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

