Steve Stricker and AmFam Championship raise more than $1.6 million in year two

Five Badgers have been named All-Americans by the Associated Press. TJ Edwards led the way with a first-team selection. Jonathan Taylor and Troy Fumagalli were named to the second-team. Offensive linemen David Edwards and Beau Ben The Associated Press All-America teams:More >>
A tough season just got even tougher for the Wisconsin men's basketball team. Badgers freshman guard Kobe King suffered an injury to his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, the UW Sports Medicine Staff announced.More >>
A fast start helped the Wisconsin women's basketball team to a dominated performance against Savannah State. The Badgers won 82-24, Sunday evening at the Kohl Center.More >>
We may not have much snow yet, but the weather is great to get out for other kinds of holiday fun.More >>
Junior Sophia Shaver recorded a goal and two assists while sophomore Kristen Campbell earned her second-straight shutout to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.More >>
