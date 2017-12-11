Steve Stricker and AmFam Championship raise more than $1.6 million in year two

Last summer, Edgerton native and professional golfer Steve Stricker played a lot of golf in Wisconsin between the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, and the American Family Championship in Madison. Stricker also raised a lot of money for charity.

Year two of the AmFam at University Ridge raised $1,625,000 for charity in only its second year, tournament and PGA TOUR officials announced on Monday surpassing the 2016 total by $535,500.

Approximately half the proceeds - $815,000 – will be distributed to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., and more than 65 other primarily local charities will share the other $810,000 in varying amounts. This compares to the 2016 tournament, which had the highest-ever for a first-year PGA TOUR Champions event total of $1,089,500, distributed to 34 charitable organizations.

"You feel like Santa Clause." Stricker said. "It's a special day. It's like Christmas. Some of this money, it ranges in dollar amounts and we are so thankful and blessed to be able to help out and be able to contribute and help make this community better and help make the programs a little better."

The dates for the third annual AmFam Championship are June 18-24. For more information click here.