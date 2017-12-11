Five Badgers named Associated Press All-Americans - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Five Badgers named Associated Press All-Americans

MADISON (AP) -

Five Badgers have been named All-Americans by the Associated Press. TJ Edwards led the way with a first-team selection. Jonathan Taylor and Troy Fumagalli were named to the second-team. Offensive linemen David Edwards and Beau Benzschawel made the third-team.

The Associated Press All-America teams:
   FIRST TEAM
   OFFENSE
   Quarterback -- Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.
   Running backs -- Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State.
   Tackles -- Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame.
   Guards -- Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.
   Center -- Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.
   Tight end -- Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.
   Receivers -- James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis.
   All-purpose player -- Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.
   Kicker -- Matt Gay, junior, Utah.
   DEFENSE
   Ends -- Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson.
   Tackles -- Hercules Mata'afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.
   Linebackers -- Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin.
   Cornerbacks -- Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.
   Safeties -- Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.
   Punter -- Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.
   ------
   SECOND TEAM
   OFFENSE
   Quarterback -- Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.
   Running backs -- Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn.
   Tackles -- Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia.
   Guards -- Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP.
   Center -- Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.
   Tight end -- Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.
   Receivers -- David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State.
   All-purpose player -- Dante Pettis, senior, Washington.
   Kicker -- Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.
   DEFENSE
   Ends -- Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State.
   Tackles -- Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson.
   Linebackers -- Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson.
   Cornerbacks -- Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn.
   Safeties -- Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.
   Punter -- Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.
   --------
   THIRD TEAM
   OFFENSE
   Quarterback -- Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.
   Running backs -- Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic.
   Tackles -- David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.
   Guards -- Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson.
   Center -- Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.
   Tight end -- Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.
   Receivers -- Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi.
   All-purpose player -- D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State.
   Kicker -- Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida.
   DEFENSE
   Ends -- Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU.
   Tackles -- Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford.
   Linebackers -- Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan.
   Cornerbacks -- Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California.
   Safeties -- Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia.
   Punter -- Mitch Wisnowsky, junior, Utah.
   ------
   Voters: Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Kirk Bohls, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman; Matt Brown, Sports on Earth; Pat Caputo, The Oakland (Michigan) Press; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle; Rece Davis, ESPN; Jon Wilner, San Jose (California) Mercury News; Pat Dooley, Gainesville (Florida) Sun; Dave Foster, Fox 17 WZTV, Nashville, Tennessee; Scott Hamilton, WCOG-AM, Greensboro, North Carolina; Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Rob Long, WJZ-FM The Fan, Baltimore; Tony Parks, 1280 AM/97.5 FM KZNS, Salt Lake City; Soren Petro, 810 WHB, Kansas City, Missouri; Keith Sargeant, NJ.com/Star Ledger, Newark, New Jersey.

