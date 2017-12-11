Five Badgers named Associated Press All-Americans

Five Badgers have been named All-Americans by the Associated Press. TJ Edwards led the way with a first-team selection. Jonathan Taylor and Troy Fumagalli were named to the second-team. Offensive linemen David Edwards and Beau Benzschawel made the third-team.

The Associated Press All-America teams:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Baker Mayfield, senior, Oklahoma.

Running backs -- Bryce Love, junior, Stanford; Rashaad Penny, senior, San Diego State.

Tackles -- Orlando Brown, junior, Oklahoma; Mike McGlinchey, senior, Notre Dame.

Guards -- Quenton Nelson, senior, Notre Dame; Braden Smith, senior, Auburn.

Center -- Billy Price, senior, Ohio State.

Tight end -- Mark Andrews, junior, Oklahoma.

Receivers -- James Washington, senior, Oklahoma State; Anthony Miller, senior, Memphis.

All-purpose player -- Saquon Barkley, junior, Penn State.

Kicker -- Matt Gay, junior, Utah.

DEFENSE

Ends -- Bradley Chubb, senior, North Carolina State; Clelin Ferrell, sophomore, Clemson.

Tackles -- Hercules Mata'afa, junior, Washington State; Maurice Hurst, senior, Michigan.

Linebackers -- Roquan Smith, junior, Georgia; Josey Jewell, senior, Iowa; T.J. Edwards, junior, Wisconsin.

Cornerbacks -- Josh Jackson, junior, Iowa; Denzel Ward, junior, Ohio State.

Safeties -- Minkah Fitzpatrick, junior, Alabama; DeShon Elliott, junior, Texas.

Punter -- Michael Dickson, junior, Texas.

------

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Lamar Jackson, junior, Louisville.

Running backs -- Jonathan Taylor, freshman, Wisconsin; Kerryon Johnson, junior, Auburn.

Tackles -- Mitch Hyatt, junior, Clemson; Isaiah Wynn, senior, Georgia.

Guards -- Cody O'Connell, senior, Washington State; Will Hernandez, senior, UTEP.

Center -- Bradley Bozeman, senior, Alabama.

Tight end -- Troy Fumagalli, senior, Wisconsin.

Receivers -- David Sills V, junior, West Virginia; Michael Gallup, senior, Colorado State.

All-purpose player -- Dante Pettis, senior, Washington.

Kicker -- Daniel Carlson, senior, Auburn.

DEFENSE

Ends -- Sutton Smith, sophomore, Northern Illinois; Nick Bosa, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles -- Ed Oliver, sophomore, Houston; Christian Wilkins, junior, Clemson.

Linebackers -- Malik Jefferson, junior, Texas; Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, senior, Oklahoma; Dorian O'Daniel, senior, Clemson.

Cornerbacks -- Jalen Davis, senior, Utah State; Carlton Davis, junior, Auburn.

Safeties -- Derwin James, junior, Florida State; Justin Reid, junior, Stanford.

Punter -- Johnny Townsend, senior, Florida.

--------

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback -- Mason Rudolph, senior, Oklahoma State.

Running backs -- Ronald Jones II, junior, Southern California; Devin Singletary, sophomore, Florida Atlantic.

Tackles -- David Edwards, sophomore, Wisconsin; Jonah Williams, sophomore, Alabama.

Guards -- Beau Benzschawel, junior, Wisconsin; Tyrone Crowder, senior, Clemson.

Center -- Frank Ragnow, senior, Arkansas.

Tight end -- Jaylen Samuels, senior, North Carolina State.

Receivers -- Steve Ishmael, senior, Syracuse; A.J. Brown, sophomore, Mississippi.

All-purpose player -- D.J. Reed, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker -- Eddy Piniero, junior, Florida.

DEFENSE

Ends -- Austin Bryant, junior, Clemson; Mat Boesen, senior, TCU.

Tackles -- Vita Vea, junior, Washington; Harrison Phillips, senior, Stanford.

Linebackers -- Micah Kiser, senior, Virginia; Tremaine Edmunds, junior, Virginia Tech; Devin Bush, sophomore, Michigan.

Cornerbacks -- Andraez Williams, redshirt freshman, LSU; Jack Jones, sophomore, Southern California.

Safeties -- Armani Watts, senior, Texas A&M; Quin Blanding, senior, Virginia.

Punter -- Mitch Wisnowsky, junior, Utah.

------

Voters: Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Kirk Bohls, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman; Matt Brown, Sports on Earth; Pat Caputo, The Oakland (Michigan) Press; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle; Rece Davis, ESPN; Jon Wilner, San Jose (California) Mercury News; Pat Dooley, Gainesville (Florida) Sun; Dave Foster, Fox 17 WZTV, Nashville, Tennessee; Scott Hamilton, WCOG-AM, Greensboro, North Carolina; Eric Hansen, The South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Rob Long, WJZ-FM The Fan, Baltimore; Tony Parks, 1280 AM/97.5 FM KZNS, Salt Lake City; Soren Petro, 810 WHB, Kansas City, Missouri; Keith Sargeant, NJ.com/Star Ledger, Newark, New Jersey.