Five Badgers named Associated Press All-Americans

Aaron Rodgers underwent "several" tests and scans Monday morning and those are currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff.More >>
Five Badgers have been named All-Americans by the Associated Press. TJ Edwards led the way with a first-team selection. Jonathan Taylor and Troy Fumagalli were named to the second-team. Offensive linemen David Edwards and Beau Ben The Associated Press All-America teams:More >>
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell has reiterated that ace Jimmy Nelson will not resume throwing until spring training and won't be ready for opening day as he comes back from a shoulder injury.More >>
Year two of the AmFam at University Ridge raised $1,625,000 for charity in only its second year, tournament and PGA TOUR officials announced on Monday.More >>
A tough season just got even tougher for the Wisconsin men's basketball team. Badgers freshman guard Kobe King suffered an injury to his left knee and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, the UW Sports Medicine Staff announced.More >>
A fast start helped the Wisconsin women's basketball team to a dominated performance against Savannah State. The Badgers won 82-24, Sunday evening at the Kohl Center.More >>
We may not have much snow yet, but the weather is great to get out for other kinds of holiday fun.More >>
Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime as the Packers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter for a 27-21 win on Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, who remain winless.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Utah Jazz 117-100 on Saturday night for their third consecutive victory.More >>
Junior Sophia Shaver recorded a goal and two assists while sophomore Kristen Campbell earned her second-straight shutout to lead the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team to a 3-0 win over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon.More >>
