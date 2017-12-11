Vigil to mark fifth anniversary of Sandy Hook school mass shooting

Vigil to mark fifth anniversary of Sandy Hook school mass shooti - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Volunteers with the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, the Madison Mennonite Church and Moms Demand Action will gather tonight with community members for an event to honor the five-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting, which took the lives of 20 children and six educators.

The event is one of more than 200 across the country commemorating the Sandy Hook five-year anniversary and all lives lost to gun violence since December 2012 and asking lawmakers to do more to end gun violence.

The candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance of the victims and survivors of gun violence and to encourage attendees to honor the victims by taking action to reduce gun violence in our community.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m.,  Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at the Madison Mennonite Church (located in the Orchard Ridge United Church of Christ building), 1501 Gilbert Road, Madison.

