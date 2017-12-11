Advanced Emergency Care: Rock County EMS react to new state statute

EVANSVILLE (WKOW) -- Rural ambulance companies under a new state law can administer advanced care without waiting around for other qualified personnel to get to the scene.

"It's a big step forward for the state," Evansville EMS Chief Jamie Kessenich said. The first responder also serves as a Lieutenant for Janesville Fire. She has the advanced skills necessary to save lives, but until Act 97, her hands were tied. She could only provide minimal care in her hometown.

"I had the skill set, but the service that I'm running is run to the basic level, so prior to this bill, I was not able to use my skills to the skill level that I have," she said.

Act 97 allows advanced trained medical personnel like Kessenich to treat in rural areas when minutes matter.

"If myself or any other individual licensed to that level is on the ambulance and we arrive on scene, we don't have to wait to perform those skills,

we don't have to wait for Janesville's ambulance to get there or or MD-1, we can take care of some of those skill sets before they get there," she said.

Rock County Assistant EMS Director Dr. Chris Wistrom agrees.

"it's been tried, it's been proven, it works," he said. Dr. Wistrom says it's also nothing new.

"We were doing something similar back in Iowa 20 years ago, they're doing it now in Illinois," he said.

While he believes it will take about two months to help those with the advanced care abilities to get up to speed with the new statute, he believes it will be a win-win for rural communities.

"We also have a shortcoming of first responders in these small rural departments, so this helps them make the best utilization of their resources,"he said.