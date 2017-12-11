TSA release new travel tips

MADISON (WKOW) -- Flying during the holidays is never a picnic, so it might help you to know there are some new security checks this year.

"When devesting electronics, passengers should have nothing on top or below the items, similar to how laptops have been screened for many years," TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said. Lendvay says that rule doesn't actually start until the first of January, but it's good to already get into the practice.

Also, TSA urges you to keep your gift wrap at home or use gift bags instead.

"Do not bring any kind of wrapped gifts to the check point if the item alarms are agents will have to check it and that makes everyone unhappy," he said.

TSA says one question they always get asked is about bringing cheese and cheese products on the plane. They say hard cheeses, including curds are perfectly acceptable, but soft cheese or spreads are never allowed.

