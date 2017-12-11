D.A. ponders attempt to stop "Halloween Killer" release

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) - Fond du Lac's district attorney is considering an attempt to try to stop the impending prison release of Gerald Turner, who was dubbed the "Halloween Killer" after he sexually assaulted and murdered a nine year old trick-or-treater.



District attorney Eric Toney says he's waiting for records from the department of corrections on Gerald Turner before deciding whether to file a court action to attempt to commit Turner to a mental health institution as a sexually violent person.



Turner was convicted of second degree homicide in the 1973 killing of Lisa French. The 68-year old Turner's release date from his sentence and after more thirty-five years in prison is in February.



French's mother, Maryann Gehrig of Florida, has started an on-line petition, urging Wisconsin officials to act to stop Turner's release, and recognize he remains a danger.



Turner's crimes spurred lawmakers to create Wisconsin's sexual predator law, which allows sex offenders who are deemed to continue be sexually violent persons to be committed to an institution in a civil process.



A previous attempt to classify Turner as a sexually violent person under the criteria of the law Turner inspired failed.



Toney says in these cases, the subject of such a court petition has to have been convicted of a sexually violent offense, have a mental disease or defect, and represent a continuing danger to others as likely to engage in acts of sexual violence, in order for a court to order a mental health commitment.



Turner's brief release to a Madison half-way house during the term of his sentence ended when Corrections officials found he had explicit, pornographic material.

Toney says Turner's criminal history, and his psychiatric evaluations will play a role in the decision whether to petition a court to try to classify him as sexually violent.

Toney says he's consulted with Gehrig, as he studies options in connection to Turner.



In a 1998 interview with 27 News, Turner admitted he committed the Halloween crimes against the child, but said he no longer posed a danger.



