22-year old man accused of violence in Madison, Fitchburg

MADISON (WKOW) - A 22-year old man Madison Police officials say pummeled another man at a gas station also allegedly beat a woman in Fitchburg before the gas station violence.



Authorities say Darius M. Moore was arrested after Friday's gas station attack.



Madison Police spokesperson Joel DeSpain says the 42-year old victim was related to the earlier victim in Fitchburg. DeSpain say witnesses report Moore overpowered the victim, and delivered many blows to the man, leaving him unconscious in the broad daylight attack at a gas station at 4902 Verona Road.



Fitchburg Police Lieutenant Chad Brecklin says Moore attacked a woman acquaintance at a home on Anton Drive prior to the gas station incident. Brecklin says police recommend charges including battery and theft in connection with the Fitchburg domestic disturbance.



Officials say both victims were hospitalized.



A representative of the Dane County District Attorney's office says Moore is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Authorities say he's likely to face charges connected to both violent episodes.