Two people arrested in Missouri in connection with Janesville homicide

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- The Janesville Police Department is investigating the city's 2nd homicide this year.

The investigation into the stabbing death of 43-year-old Christine Scaccia-Lubeck lead police from Janesville to Cape Girardeau, Missouri. That's where local police arrested 21-year-old Julian Collazo of Houston and 23-year-old Nicole Kazar of Beloit.

During a press conference Monday, police laid out a time line of the investigation that lead them to the suspects.

“Saturday evening we had a call for service of a death investigation. Officers responded to 426 S. River Street. and discovered a deceased female victim of an apparent homicide. That victim is Christine Scaccia-Lubeck, age 43 of 426 S. River Street,” said Janesville Police Chief David Moore.

Investigators said Lubeck was stabbed more than 30 times.

Lt. Terry Sheridan said Collazo was in the house with Scaccia-Lubeck's permission. Evidence showed there was a scuffle that started in the bathroom, proceeded into the hallway and finally the bedroom. Blood found at the scene is believed to belong to Scaccia-Lubeck.

“We're quite confident prior to this testing that it is Christine’s. And we also found some shoes that was owned by the suspect that we believe...there were some shoe prints at the scene that we believe match,” Sheridan said.

Police said Scaccia-Lubeck's 2015 Chevy Trax was missing from her garage. The car was equipped with OnStar. With help from the company, police were able to find the suspects shortly after arriving at the scene.

“The information was given out to Cape Girardeau law enforcement. And at approximately 7:10 p.m., law enforcement in Cape Girardeau located the vehicle stopped at a gas station in the city. They approached the vehicle and found it was occupied by our two suspects, who were taken into custody shortly after the initial contact,” Sheridan said.

“The suspects in this matter were taken into custody within 2 1/2 hours of our initial call,” Moore said.

Police said Collazo is a convicted felon and a member of the “Southwest Cholo's,” a gang in Texas. He is considered to be the main suspect in the case and has a lengthy criminal history in Texas, which includes drugs, burglary, theft, theft from motor vehicle, and assault. He has no fixed address in the area and is known to have been in Janesville since August 31st, 2017.

Kazar's last known address is in Beloit. However, she told police that she is now homeless. She is currently on probation and has a criminal history that includes credit card fraud, drug and drug paraphernalia violation, and battery.

Investigators said Collazo is not cooperating with police.

“He did talk, however he wasn’t necessarily cooperative with our detective and basically denied any knowledge of the crime or any knowledge of the victim,” Sheridan said.

However Kazar is cooperating with authorities.

“Our detectives here at Janesville PD we’re basically in constant contact with Cape Girardeau officials. And with their help, they interview the female suspect who was taken into custody who was cooperative and provided information regarding this incident here in Janesville,” Sheridan said.

Police are working to establish a motive and determine the relationship between the victim and suspects.

Friends said Lubeck worked at Grainger's in Janesville for many years and was well liked at the company.

Officials at Grainger would not comment out of respect for the family, saying only that the company is sadden by the news.

Police said they are working with the District Attorney's Office to determine the appropriate charges and extradition.