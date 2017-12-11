Wedding photos, truck stolen after ceremony

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A bride and groom's wedding day memories and a cousin's photography business were all lost to a thief last weekend.

It happened in downtown Milwaukee Saturday night, just hours after the couple said, "I do."

The bride's cousin came from Omaha to take professional pictures; about two thousand of them by the end of the night.

She left all of it, and her equipment, locked in her truck near the hotel.

The next morning, all of it; truck, cameras, photos, were gone.

"Somebody in my beloved hometown just completely violated everything, stole my entire business, my livelihood and her memories and it hurts. If you have any ounce of soul, grab those memory cards and throw them in an envelope and send them in, please," Rebecca Jones told WISN.

This is a photo of her white 2014 Ford F-150.

It has black rims and Nebraska license plates.

Rebecca Jones filed a police report and checked the tow lots, but nothing so far.