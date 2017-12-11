Dillon's Law becomes official

MISHICOT (WKOW) -- A sea of yellow tee-shirts greeted Governor Walker Monday inside the Mishicot High School gymnasium.

He was there to sign Dillon's Law.

It's named after 18 year old Dillon Mueller, who was stung by a bee and died of an allergic reaction three years ago.

Since then, his parents have successfully pushed for a law to allow anyone properly trained to use an antidote called an epi-pen, anywhere in Wisconsin.

"It was quite the roller coaster, but we didn't want any other family to ever have to endure the tragedy that we've endured. The grief, the loneliness, the longing, the despair, that was my motivation to make change," Dillon's mother, Angel Mueller, told WBAY.

Governor Walker praised the Muellers for their courage and dedication in the wake of tragedy.

Next up for them; promoting Dillon's Law nationwide.