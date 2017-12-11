Protesters call on Rep. Ryan for more transparency

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A group of activists is calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan for more transparency.

They came from Michigan to Ryan's office in Kenosha Monday.

They want the speaker to identify any lawmakers who have settled sexual harassment claims using taxpayer money, a figure estimated at $17 million over the past two decades.

"Paul Ryan is the Speaker of the House, Democrat or Republican, we want to know where our money, where our dollars are being spent," Rev. Charles Williams II told WISN.

Ryan's office was closed Monday, but a Ryan spokeswoman says the Speaker has directed the House Committee on Administration to conduct a full review of current process and procedure.

The demonstrators say they're also making the same call to Nancy Pelosi and Democrats.