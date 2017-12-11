Brooklyn village board votes to continue funding police departm - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brooklyn village board votes to continue funding police department

BROOKLYN (WKOW) -- The Village of Brooklyn will continue funding its police department.

The village board had two options -- keep the police department, or dissolve it and contract with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Board  president Clayton Schulz says board members saw a village survey, which showed the majority of people want to keep the department.

The agency's future had been in question since the retirement of the former chief earlier this year.

