Holiday gift ideas from the kitchen

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're all in the giving spirit lately, bu what if you run out of ideas? Chef Joel Olson from Hemmachef has some a few ideas on how to give gifts for food lovers.

Chef Olson says first, you should keep three things in mind: Give ideas on how to use the item you're giving; make it easy for the person to use the item; and give just a bit, not something in a large container.

For example, Chef shared one of his most popular recipes to give as a holiday gift: Herb Wine Jelly. Here's the recipe:

Herb Wine Jelly

1 ¾ cups dry white or red wine

1/4 cup white or red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons fresh herb leaves or 1 tablespoon dried

3 ½ cups sugar

1 pouch liquid pectin

Method: Combine the wine, wine vinegar and herbs in a sauce pot. Bring to a boil, remove from the heat and steep for 30 minutes. Strain until clear. Return liquid to the saucepan and stir in the sugar. Bring to a boil and boil 1 minute stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and stir in the pectin. Process or refrigerate.