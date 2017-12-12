BBB: Tech scams cost consumers $21 million this year

(WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau warns about tech support scams after a study looked into how bad the problem is.

In a tech support scam, your computer freezes and you get an error message telling you your data, email and passwords have been stolen and are being sent to hackers. There's a number given to "call for help" - but it's part of the scam.

The BBB got more than 7,000 reports of these scams the past two years. This year alone, the BBB says consumers were scammed out of $21 million. The agency did a study to look at the scope of the problem, how it works and what can be done to help consumers.

Larger companies' names - like Microsoft and Dell - are being used to fool consumers. The BBB says Microsoft itself gets 12,000 complaints every month.

If this scam comes up on your computer, the BBB says reboot your computer and that will usually get rid of the warning screens.

Here are some of the things to look out for, according to the BBB:

Warning screens. Nearly half of tech support scams begin with an alert message appearing on the computer screen saying a problem has been detected. There will be a number you can call for help. Never call a number that just appears on your computer. Cold calls. Another popular way for thieves to get in touch with victims is through cold calls. The caller, claiming to be from Comcast, Norton, Dell, or another tech company, says that servers have detected signs that the consumers’ computer has a security problem. Never give someone who cold calls you any financial information and never let someone who cold calls you have access to your computer. Remember that scammers can spoof official looking phone numbers, so don’t trust your Caller ID. Sponsored links. When you use a search engine to look for tech support, be wary of the sponsored ads at the top of the list. Microsoft warns that many of these links go directly to businesses set up to scam consumers. Emails. Microsoft recently reported that scammers have begun using email to reach potential victims. A link in the email will take the consumer to a website operated by the scammers that will launch a pop-up with the fake warning and phone number.

If you become the victim of a tech support scam, contact your bank right away. Take your computer to a trusted local business and have it checked out. Have any software that authorized remote access to your computer removed. Change your passwords. File a report with the BBB Scam Tracker and law enforcement agencies, like the FTC.

To read the full study, click here.