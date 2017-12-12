Ski free at Cascade Mountain this coming weekend - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PORTAGE (WKOW) --  Erik's Bike Shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain.

The free ski weekend tickets are good for either Saturday, Dec. 16 or Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.  Stop in at any Madison Erik's Bike Shop and get a free adult lift ticket  - while supplies last. Must be at least 18 years of age.   

Tickets are valid Dec. 16 or 17, 2017 at Cascade Mountain. Lift hours Sunday are from 9 a.m until 9 p.m.

One ticket per person and available only in person while supplies last. 

