Police release surveillance images from robbery on Cottage Grove - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police release surveillance images from robbery on Cottage Grove Road

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released surveillance images of one of the three robbers that hit the Mobil gas station Dec. 6, 2017 on Cottage Grove Road.

The robbers took cash and escaped on foot, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Two were armed with handguns, while the third served as a lookout at the door. As they demanded money, a clerk told them to "take what you want."

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

The robbers were described as:

1) Male, possibly Hispanic, 5'8", thin build, tattoos on right hand and on right cheek, wearing a black and gray hoodie, red baseball cap, red bandana, black t-shirt.

2) Male, 6', thin build, wearing black hoodie.

3) Male, possibly black, 6', thin build, wearing all black with a blue bandana.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.