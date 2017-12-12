Police release surveillance images from robbery on Cottage Grove Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released surveillance images of one of the three robbers that hit the Mobil gas station Dec. 6, 2017 on Cottage Grove Road.

The robbers took cash and escaped on foot, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Two were armed with handguns, while the third served as a lookout at the door. As they demanded money, a clerk told them to "take what you want."

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the robber is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014.

The robbers were described as:

1) Male, possibly Hispanic, 5'8", thin build, tattoos on right hand and on right cheek, wearing a black and gray hoodie, red baseball cap, red bandana, black t-shirt.



2) Male, 6', thin build, wearing black hoodie.



3) Male, possibly black, 6', thin build, wearing all black with a blue bandana.