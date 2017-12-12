Ski free weekend at Cascade Mountain

WKOW’s “SKI FREE AT CASCADE MOUNTAIN” LIFT TICKET GIVEAWAY!

Erik's Bike shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain. All week long starting December 11-15, stop in any Madison Erik's Bike Shop or WKOW and get a free adult lift ticket worth $64! These tickets will be valid December 16 and 17 at Cascade Mountain. Tickets are one per person and available only in person while supplies last.

Official Contest Rules:

No purchase necessary.



Stop in at any Madison Erik's Bike Shop or WKOW during regular business hours December 11-15 to receive a FREE Adult lift pass to Cascade Mountain.

One lift ticket per person while supplies last.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time to receive a lift ticket. This contest is void where prohibited by law.



Cascade Mountain lift tickets are valued at a $64. Taxes are the responsibility of the winner. No cash substitutions permitted. Prize is non-transferable.



Odds of receiving a lift ticket depend on how many are available.



WKOW and its affiliates, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible.

Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.



Entrants further grant to WKOW and its affiliates the right to use and publish their proper name and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. Winner's voice, name and likeness may be used for publicity purposes without further compensation.



WKOW and its affiliates reserve the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.



The winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.



WKOW and its affiliates are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.



Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.



Winners must sign a liability release, publicity release and accept or decline release. Prizes cannot be mailed.

Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.