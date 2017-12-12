Uber regulations, sexual harassment policy on this week's Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic lawmaker from Madison, Lisa Subeck, was a guest on this weekend's edition of Capital City Sunday.

Subeck answered our questions about the revelations about sexual harassment complaints at the Capitol, the legislative leadership's decision to keep records of those complaints sealed, and the admission by Democratic Assembly Josh Zepnick that he tried to kiss two women at separate events in 2011 and 2015.

Also on this week's show, City of Madison Water Resources Specialist Phil Gaebler came by to talk about the Wisconsin Salt Wise partnership, aimed at reducing the amount of salt used to treat roads, sidewalks and driveways. One focus of the campaign this fall was showing people who treat those surfaces - both public and private drivers - how much salt is enough based on conditions.

“We've put together some application rates that are much lower than people are used to, Gaebler said. "And we have a process to get feedback from them as they're going out and trying these new rates and letting us know, they're too low or too high.”

Gaebler also brought a small blue cup to demonstrate how little salt people need to keep their sidewalks clear. One 8-oz. cup of salt, he says, should be enough to treat 10 sidewalk squares.

You can learn more about being Salt Wise here.