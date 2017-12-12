Report of missing Milwaukee 4-year-old appears to be a hoax - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report of missing Milwaukee 4-year-old appears to be a hoax

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A report of a 4-year-old missing in Milwaukee after the car she was in was stolen appears to be a hoax, according to Milwaukee police.

Police say the abduction to be falsely reported by the child’s father, who has been arrested, according to WISN-TV.

Police say the first were told that a vehicle was stolen this morning that had a 4-year-old child inside. The vehicle was reportedly stolen at about 10:25 a.m. on the 2500 block of West Becher Street.

But 32 minutes after the initial police report, a police spokesman issued said the abduction report was false and that the girl had been located safely at school.

Police said they were working on issuing an Amber Alert when their investigation determined the father was behind the story.

