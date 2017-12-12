BREAKING: Democrat Doug Jones projected winner in Alabama Senate race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The bitter Senate race in deeply conservative Alabama came to a dramatic conclusion Tuesday as voters chose Democrat Doug Jones to represent them in the U.S. Senate, according to a projection from CNN.

Roy Moore, the 70-year-old GOP nominee who was twice ousted as state Supreme Court chief justice after flouting federal law, was attempting another political resurrection amid accusations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s.

Democrat Doug Jones, 63, is best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing.

The winner takes the seat previously held by Jeff Sessions, who resigned to become attorney general. Republicans hold a narrow 52-48 Senate majority. And a routine election in Republican-dominated Alabama would not normally be expected to alter that balance because the state has not sent a Democrat to the upper chamber of Congress since 1992.