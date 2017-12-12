Marshall man accused of trying to hire a man to kill ex-girlfriend

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Marshall man was in Dane County court Tuesday, charged with offering to pay a man to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Madison police arrested Christopher A. Beierle, 39, on Dec. 3, 2017, after he allegedly offered to pay a man $10,000 to kill an ex-girlfriend.

According to police reports, the suspect made the offer to the man as they talked inside a North Sherman Avenue. tavern. A criminal complaint against Beierle states Madison Police officers were made aware of the deadly proposition.

The woman in question is a Dane County resident in her 20s.



The complaint states Beierle not only offered the thousands of dollars for the killing, he gave the man the keys to the woman's 2014 Kia Soul.



"He denies any allegation the he solicited anyone to commit homicide," Beierle's attorney, David Stegall tells 27 News. "He's looking forward to his day in court."



But Assistant Dane County District Attorney Timothy Helmberger says Beierle has a long, criminal record, and may have foreshadowed his murderous plan.



"The defendant has made past threats that he knows people who can hurt her," Helmberger says.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson Tuesday lowered Beierle's bail from $50,000, to $35,000 in the murder-for-hire case. Hanson banned Beierle from the Village of McFarland, where the target of his alleged plot lives. She also has a restraining order against Beierle.



Beierle also faces a charge of possession of cocaine, as well as a burglary charge in a separate case.



