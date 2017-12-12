"Clipper" to bring another round of light snow Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - An area of low pressure developing over southern Canada, called a "clipper," is advancing into the upper Midwest and will bring flurries and light snow showers to southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.



TOTALS

Highest totals will be northeast of the WKOW area in the Fox River Valley. Locally, only a dusting is expected for most, with some areas northeast of Dane county getting closer to 2".

TIMING

Initially, a batch of light flurries will occur from around 10 pm tonight til 4 am Wednesday. In the early afternoon, light snow showers will start back up, favoring northeast sections. A few lingering, light snow showers are possible by the evening commute with improving conditions afterward.